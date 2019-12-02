Breezy and Much Cooler Today

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - It will be noticeably cooler today with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Sunshine settles into the forecast as high pressure takes control of the region. Breezy conditions continue through the afternoon today with gusts upwards of 25 mph. Overnight, winds will gradually diminish. It will be cold and clear tonight with low temperatures crashing to near and below the freezing mark. Many may wake up to frost on the windshield tomorrow morning, but sunshine returns. High temperatures tomorrow remain in the mid 50s, but temperatures warm back to the 60s the rest of the week.