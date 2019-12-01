Southern Charm celebrates Small Business Saturday

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Southern Charm, which sits right on Washington Road, prides themselves for selling many vintage and home decor goodies.
“Also, we get some really great furniture and all these millennial’s and stuff coming in," says Deborah Miller, co-owner of Southern Charm.
The business also provides space for 35 to 40 other small businesses that get to showcase their items. One in particular is called the Historical Golf Room, which is a business that will bring expertise about the game of golf. “Items that they don’t particularly have in abundance. So, we feel like we are going to contribute and represent golf and Augusta golf very well,” said Andy Duckett, co-owner of Historical Golf Room.
To celebrate Small Business Saturday, Southern Charm held a “Black Saturday” sale all throughout the store and offered a few door prizes. “The environment, the customer service and the friendliness that we offer. I literally have had people come back and say that I actually found something better that I like somewhere else, but I came to you because of how I was treated,” Karen Logan, co-owner of Southern Charm said.
One other thing that this business looks forward to showing off is their Dolls World boutique, which is located upstairs in the store for young girls. “When they come up, they get to come in and pick out clothing, jewelry and shoes. We do a little bit of makeup and hair. They get to dress up their dolls and be a part of the party," Logan said.
A place that she says gives young girls a chance to be confident. If you would like to know more about Southern Charm and A Dolls World. You can visit their website.
