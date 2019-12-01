Shooting on Ollerich Ave. leaves one dead

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Oellerich Ave. early Sunday morning, Dec. 1.
The Coroner says they received a call at 2:27 a.m.
Officials say the victim, 37-year-old Benedad Sinai Gonzalez of Pharr, Texas, was found outside a home with at least one gunshot wound.
According to the Richmond County Coroner, Gonzalez was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. His body is being transported to the GBI Lab and an autopsy will be conducted Monday, Dec. 2.
Details are limited at this time and FOX 54 will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.