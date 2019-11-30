Man injured after trying to flee police on Broad St.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -The Georgia State Patrol was on scene near the Kroc Center on Broad St. where a person was taken to the hospital after running into the side of a patrol car after fleeing troopers.
State Patrol told FOX 54 that a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on driver, Terrell Beatty, when Beatty then accelerated and led them on a car chase. Officials tell us Beatty was turning right onto Crawford Ave. when he crashed his vehicle.
Authorities say Beatty then jumped out of the wrecked vehicle and proceeded to flee on foot. They tell us Beatty ran into the middle of Broad St. where a patrol car was coming towards him. Officials said that is when Beatty ran into the side of the patrol car.
State Patrol said Beatty was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is still an active investigation and FOX 54 has a crew on scene. We will keep you updated on any new details.
