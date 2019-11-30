Local military veteran gets a Christmas surprise

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - Christmas came early for military veteran, Mario Calderon, who served for 20 years in the armed forces. Now to honor him, he received a full holiday makeover in his own front yard.
Calderon was accompanied by his family as he drove up his driveway and noticed that his yard was not the same. “Completely surprised by all the lights that were put up on the house, this is the first year I got the pass of not putting the lights up,” he said.
That’s thanks to the local Christmas Décor franchise who designs and takes care of Christmas decorations for people within the CSRA.
“We literally do hundreds of properties every year, so it’s kind of become second nature. It’s still fun, each one is a little different and unique,” said President of Christmas Décor of Augusta Kyle Flanagan.
To them, Christmas just wouldn’t be the same without spreading the holiday magic to veterans that they surprise through nominations. “This one is kind of special to me because I actually know the family this year who both have served in the military. Mario has put in 20 years and retired last year,” said Flanagan.
Calderon says he appreciates the efforts this organization displayed, making this Christmas one to remember. He said, “It truly says a lot about the people in this community that really stand behind the veteran community in the Augusta area.”
If you would like to know more about the local Christmas Décor franchise, you can visit their website.
