Shepeard Community Blood Center in critical need of O negative and O positive blood donors

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - If you have O negative or O positive blood, you may be able to help the Shepeard Community Blood Center. They are in critical need of blood donors with those blood types.
The quantity of ready blood and blood products has fallen below a one-day supply level. This blood supply is supported only through volunteer blood donors. O negative blood donors is a universal blood type and O positive is given to more patients than any other blood type.
To donate, you must in good general health, weigh at least 110 lbs. and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate. Each blood donation can save up to three local lives.
Shepeard is giving a free movie ticket to all donors who donate at a Shepeard mobile or center from now until Dec. 2.
