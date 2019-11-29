Great Day for Great Deals

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - It will be a great day for Black Friday shopping with afternoon sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60s. A touch cooler today, jackets and sweaters will be needed for long lines. Fair conditions continue into the start of the weekend. Temperatures Saturday will be near normal with more clouds. A cold front will approach the CSRA early Sunday morning. Rain will spread into the area and continue through the afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible. Winds will be gusty too, peaking near 40-50mph Sunday.