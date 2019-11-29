Defense, IT, cyber and intelligence hiring fair at Fort Gordon

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) - Fort Gordon will host a hiring fair for defense, IT, cyber and intelligence positions on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gordon’s Conference and Catering located at 18402 19th St., Fort Gordon, Ga. 30905. It will be open to all active duty, veterans, guard/reserve, civillians, contractors, and family members with access to military installations.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet local and national employers to build their network and take a look at the different job and career opportunities in the defense, IT, cyber and intelligence fields.
You must RSVP to attend and upload your resume here before the event. If you cannot attend, you can still register and upload your resume.
For more information, click here or email any questions to JobSeeker@TransitionCareers.com.
