BREAKING: Body of missing fisherman found in Stevens Creek in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - A South Carolina Department of Natural Resource spokesperson confirms with FOX 54 that a body has been recovered from Stevens Creek in Edgefield County.
David Adams, Regional Public Information Officer Coordinator of the SCDNR, says his department received a call from Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office around 5:30 p.m. Thanksgiving night informing the DNR that a resident who lived near Stevens Creek spotted someone attempting to swim ashore.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources dive team located and recovered the body of a 38-year-old North Augusta man, Friday morning around 8:50 a.m. underwater in Stevens Creek.
The victim’s brother says that the 38-year-old was fishing at the time of the incident.
The SCDNR is investigating this incident.
