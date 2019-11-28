17-year-old shooting victim identified in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Waynesboro Police Department have identified the 17-year-old who was shot and killed at Magnolia Acres Housing Authority Complex Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Officials say the victim was Tacorey Brigham of Girard, Georgia.
Burke County Investigators and the Waynesboro Police Department are still going through all of the evidence and following leads to identify a suspect.
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams and the BCSO send their condolences to Brigham’s family and friends.
If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact BCSO Investigators at (706)-554-2133.
