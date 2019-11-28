Woman accused of hit-and-run has prior arrests

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Aubrey Newsome sits in Richmond County’s Jail accused of causing a crash that killed 11-year-old Charnia Eccleston.
“When I saw it the car was over there and the child was laying up there,” said John Heath pointing down the street where the accident took place.
Monday, Nov. 25, Newsome hit the vehicle Eccleston was riding in while turning onto Whitney St. off Central Ave., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The report states Eccleston was ejected from the backseat and taken to a hospital for treatment but died there Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Wednesday, several people in the neighborhood placed flowers and a cross in her memory.
"Well, only thing we did was pray, you know, for about an hour or so. Five or six of us," Heath said.
The sheriff’s office says Newsome left the scene and crashed again more than a mile away. She’s facing multiple charges including homicide by vehicle and DUI.
Arrest records show she's been arrested for possession of alcohol while underage, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and a variety of driving offenses and between 2010 and 2017.
People who live here have advice for folks traveling in this area. Heath's lived in the community for years and he said something needs to be done about reckless driving, like speed bumps.
“Just watch out for the traffic because the traffic ain’t watching out for you,” said Heath.
They said the community will continue to pray for the victim’s family.
