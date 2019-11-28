Terrific Thanksgiving Day

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Happy Thanksgiving! After a chilly start, temperatures will be comfortable in the upper 60s this afternoon. Dry and sunny conditions settle in for much of the holiday weekend. Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly. If you plan to get an early start on Black Friday shopping, jackets will be needed. Daytime highs tomorrow will be a touch cooler in the mid 60s.
Rain returns in the forecast Sunday with a strong cold front. Expect showers and moderate rainfall through much of the day, even a few rumbles of thunder. Winds will be gusty, up to 40-50mph in the afternoon. Sunshine and 50s return next week.
TODAY: Comfortable with lots of sunshine. HIGH: 68
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 44
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, dry. HIGH: 64
