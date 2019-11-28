One dead after shooting at Magnolia Acres in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Waynesboro Police Department are on scene of a shooting that killed one person.
Officials say a call came in at 8:15 p.m. about the shooting that occurred at Magnolia Acres in Burke County. Authorities tell FOX 54 that a 17-year-old male was found dead upon arrival according to the authorities.
Investigators are on scene. There are no suspects or any other information available at this time.
