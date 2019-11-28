Local Salvation Army needs bell ringers this holiday season

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring kettlebells this holiday season. Organization spokespersons say they need all the money they can get to help people in need here in the CSRA.
“We live in a poverty-driven area and it seems like the homeless are being overlooked and nobody knows what to do with them. So, we provided an expansion of our beds it allows people to get off the streets, allowing families, specifically, to get off the streets,” said Salvation Army Lt. Trevon King.
The organization is forced to turn away about five people each night.
They say a day of volunteering at the kettle pays for more than 50 meals, three clothing vouchers or shelter for people.
