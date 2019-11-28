Family and friends come together to run in Aiken’s Annual Turkey Trot

AIKEN, SC. (WFXG) -Aiken’s Seventh Annual Turkey Trot was an energizing start to this Thanksgiving Day. Well here’s a great way to walk off calories even before your thanksgiving meal, a race and a reunion!
Friends and family were there to go beyond just burning calories though, they brought can of food along to feed the hungry and proceeds will go toward Golden Harvest Food Bank.
Alecia Kinard is one of the women who runs Two Women and a Clock. The company times races and organized Thursday’s festivities.
“Seeing all the families come together is really neat as we work through the registrations and start getting ready for today. That we see the same last names kind of repeat and they’re from all over the United States,” she says.
