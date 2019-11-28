Doctors Hospital warns about turkey burns during Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - No one wants to spend their Thanksgiving in the emergency room, but sadly Doctors Hospital says every year they see an increase of burn injuries during the holiday.
Health experts warn always fry turkeys on a solid surface and make sure it is completely thawed. Doctors Hospital’s Bretta Coffman says a disaster can happen when a frozen turkey is placed into hot oil.
“The hot oil comes out of the pan and engulfs the entire pan, falls on the heat source, then ignites, and its almost like a small little bomb. So you will have flames shooting five and ten feet high,” said Coffman.
She says a fire extinguisher should always be kept close by and if you are unsure on how to fry a turkey, leave it to the professionals.
