Woman arrested in connection to crash that killed 11-year-old after fleeing scene, authorities say

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta woman was arrested after a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl near the 2400 block of Central Ave at the Whitney Street intersection.
According to the affidavit, 27-year-old Aubrey Newsome was charged with homicide by vehicle.
Authorities say, Newsome traveled west on Central Ave. at Whitney Street while Charlise Mack traveled east on Central Ave. at Whitney St. Newsome turned left onto Whitney St. and the front of her vehicle struck the driver’s side door on Mack’s vehicle. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says that this hit’s impact caused Mack’s vehicle to spin and the rear driver side passenger, 11-year-old Charina Eccleson was ejected from the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office says, Newsome fled the scene of the crash and was then involved in a single crash at Kissenbower Rd. at White Rd.
Along with being charged with homicide by vehicle, Newsome also received citations for DUI alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death, and failure to yield while turning left.
Newsome is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
