Woman arrested in connection to crash that killed 11-year-old after fleeing scene, authorities say

Authorities say, Newsome traveled west on Central Ave. at Whitney Street while Charlise Mack traveled east on Central Ave. at Whitney St. Newsome turned left onto Whitney St. and the front of her vehicle struck the driver’s side door on Mack’s vehicle. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says that this hit’s impact caused Mack’s vehicle to spin and the rear driver side passenger, 11-year-old Charina Eccleson was ejected from the vehicle.