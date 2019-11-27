Thinking about frying a turkey for Thanksgiving? Fire officials have some safety tips you may want to keep in mind

They say if you’ve never fried a turkey before, now is not the time to start and say instead, leave the frying to the pros. Firefighter Jonathan Tate says if you really want a fried turkey, there are businesses that will fry your turkey for you."We see numerous fires, so we want to make sure that people are practicing it safe. And if you don’t know how to fry a turkey, I don’t think this thanksgiving is the time to practice," he says.