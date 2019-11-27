Thinking about frying a turkey for Thanksgiving? Fire officials have some safety tips you may want to keep in mind

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) -Instead of an oven-cooked turkey, some families are opting to deep fry their bird on Thanksgiving. Fire and EMS officials say frying a turkey can be dangerous, especially for first-timers.
They say if you’ve never fried a turkey before, now is not the time to start and say instead, leave the frying to the pros. Firefighter Jonathan Tate says if you really want a fried turkey, there are businesses that will fry your turkey for you."We see numerous fires, so we want to make sure that people are practicing it safe. And if you don’t know how to fry a turkey, I don’t think this thanksgiving is the time to practice," he says.
The founder of Food on the Stove Mark Bucher says, “If you have the choice, it’s best left for the pros to do. I’m a pro and I got a show force here, just in case something goes wrong.
Officials say if you do plan to fry the turkey yourself, there are a few things to keep in mind.
Turkey Fryer Safety Tips:
- Keep outdoor fryers off of decks and far from the house, garage and trees
- Choose a turkey between eight and ten pounds to make for easier cooking
- Never leave the fryer unattended
- Make sure the turkey is thawed and completely dry before putting it in the fryer
- Keep children and pets away from the fryer at all times
- Keep a grease-rated fire extinguisher within arms reach of your work area.
