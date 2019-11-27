South State Bank robbery suspect identified

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted for a bank robbery at South State Bank on Wheeler Rd. The robbery took place Monday, Nov. 25.
The Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old John Dalton Vaught is wanted in reference to the incident. Vaught has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5′10″ and 140 lbs. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on Vaught, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1080 or (706)-821-1020.
