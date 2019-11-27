Scattered Showers and Mild Today

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Whether you’re hitting the roadways or the airways, the weather will likely have an impact on your holiday travel today. While not a washout, scattered showers will spread into the CSRA through the morning and midday. Steady rain will lighten as the frontal system progresses east, with showers becoming more isolated after 2PM. Winds pick up this afternoon, gusting up to 25mph. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm in the mid-70s. Dry and clear conditions settle in this evening and temperatures will gradually cool to the upper 30s and 40s overnight.