Remembering Investigator Cecil Ridley: fallen deputy laid to rest

The traffic jam was only the beginning of ways that the Richmond County narcotics investigator was put to rest. Investigator Ridley’s casket was brought into the cemetery by horses, and followed by fellow service members. At the front of the pack of people surrounding the grave-site was Sheriff Richard Roundtree, dressed in uniform. Just last week, he spoke with FOX 54 and mentioned that he was the one to welcome Investigator Ridley back to the force years ago.