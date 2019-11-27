Remembering Investigator Cecil Ridley: fallen deputy laid to rest

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Following an emotional funeral service on Tuesday, Nov. 26, community members joined the late Investigator Cecil Ridley’s family, friends and colleagues in remembering his life, by lining down Washington Road and the processional route.
The community-wide celebration of life put a halt to traffic on major roadways in Richmond and Columbia Counties, as Investigator Ridley’s casket made it’s way to Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
The traffic jam was only the beginning of ways that the Richmond County narcotics investigator was put to rest. Investigator Ridley’s casket was brought into the cemetery by horses, and followed by fellow service members. At the front of the pack of people surrounding the grave-site was Sheriff Richard Roundtree, dressed in uniform. Just last week, he spoke with FOX 54 and mentioned that he was the one to welcome Investigator Ridley back to the force years ago.
The US Army veteran received full military honors, including a 21-gun salute, missing man flyover and taps. Although the days events were filled with love and respect for the fallen deputy, officers and family alike could be seen wiping tears and embracing each other: moving forward as one.
