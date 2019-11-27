Mother and Great-Aunt arrested after not reporting molestation, police say

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A mother and great-aunt where taken into custody by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office after failing to report child molestation, authorities say.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says that the mother, Aleathea Wise and the great-aunt, Fannie Flournory, of two minors who are 6 and 7 years-old, was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree after knowing that the two children were molested and failing to take action or seek help.
The incident occurred on Nov. 24 at 2526 Milledgeville Rd.
Both Wise and Flournory are being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.