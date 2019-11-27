Man arrested for possession of firearm and obstruction of law enforcement officer

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A man is in custody after fleeing on foot when a Richmond County deputy attempted to obtain information from him.
According to the affidavit, Trevor Walker pulled away from a deputy and fled on foot after the deputy attempted to obtain information from Walker. The deputy says that after Walker disobeyed several verbal commands to stop, he deployed his taser but was unsuccessful.
Walker was located at 3338 Wrightsboro Rd. and placed in custody without incident. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Walker is being held at the Charles B. Webster detention center.
