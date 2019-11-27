Law enforcement from around the CSRA pay respect to Investigator Cecil Ridley

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - During Investigator Cecil Ridley’s funeral, the community learned more about his life. Ridley was born and raised in Augusta, served many years in the U.S Army in Germany and Southwest Asia. Then, he returned back to Georgia and devoted the rest of his life to continue fighting to protect and serve people.
Many law enforcement agencies from around the CSRA came together to show their respects for the fallen deputy.
“It doesn’t matter what agency a person is with they are apart of a family and the family goes nationwide,” explained Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere.
Investigator Ridley began working with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in 1996 as member of the Crime Suppression Team and Housing Units. In 2002, he joined the Narcotics team, reaching the rank of Senior Investigator.
Commissioner Bobby Williams believes his service contribution to the county should forever be recognized. “Our mayor, the commission we are truly here to celebrate his service, his life, and his dedication. So our hats are off to him,”said Commissioner Williams.
The healing journey will be tough but it’s a journey they wont take alone.
“When one of our officers are lost, all of us feel it. . all of us suffer,” said Sheriff Reviere.
Sheriff Reviere also says although his department is small in numbers they are big in heart and they will be there for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office today, next year, and always.
