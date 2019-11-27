H54K-Marianna Miller

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - I immediately knew that Marianna Miller was something special when she greeted me at the front entrance of C.T. Walker Magnet School and as we prepared for this interview, it was quite apparent that she was ready to shine!
Miller is very excited to have placed 5th in the Little Miss Beauty USA contest and 1st runner up for Georgia in the 5-14 year old category beating out almost 950 contestants. As if that’s not enough, this little 6 year old is also a Brand Ambassador and social media influencer. She was discovered when her mom posted 1st day of school pics across Instagram and Facebook.
Miller is so appreciative for all of these opportunities and she is very grateful when it comes to her very supportive family.
Make sure to keep a look out for this week’s H54K, little Miss Marianna Miller.
