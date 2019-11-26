The US Dept of Agriculture says wash your Turkey

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - If you are prepping for Thanksgiving, you may not want to forget what the U.S. Department of Agriculture is the most important step, washing your turkey.
According to the department’s food safety and inspection service, not washing your turkey can cause bacteria to spread to other foods and surfaces and increase the risk of food-borne illness.
A recent study from the department says about 60 percent of kitchens were contaminated after people rinsed raw meat in the sink.
