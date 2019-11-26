Thanksgiving government business hours and closures

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Here is a list of Thanksgiving closures and hours of operations for government businesses in the CSRA-
- Columbia County Board of Education- Closed from Monday, Nov. 25, to Monday, Dec. 2.
- All Columbia County offices- Closed from Thursday, Nov. 28, to Monday, Dec. 2, at 8 a.m.
- Columbia County libraries- Closed from Thursday, Nov. 28, to Monday, Dec. 2. All book drops will be locked beginning Thursday and will reopen Monday.
- Richmond County Government municipal building- Closed Thursday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Nov. 29. The 311 call center will operate from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday in support of trash collections. Transit will operate normal hours Friday, Nov. 29. Animal Services will resume normal hours Saturday, Nov. 30.
- Eisenhower Army Medical Center- All Patient Centered Medical Homes, ancillary clinics, pharmacies, and soldier care clinics including, Connelly Health Clinic, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28. The appointment line will be closed Thursday, but appointments may be scheduled or canceled at TRICAREonline.com. The appointment line will reopen Friday, Nov. 29. There will be limited primary care access on Friday, but the medical center will be open 24/7 for emergency services and inpatient care.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.