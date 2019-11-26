Richmond County law enforcement prepares for Investigator Cecil Ridley’s funeral

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - This week will add a lot of stress onto the grieving law enforcement officers of Richmond County. In addition to attending their colleague’s funeral tomorrow, they will also be maintaining street patrols and preparing for Thanksgiving.
“We’re coming up on the holidays and it’s time to plan to be with your family and I was thinking in the back of my head, Cecil would have been probably working because that’s just how he was,” said Chief Deputy Peebles with the Richmond County Marshal’s Office.
Chief Deputy Peebles says they are making every effort to ensure as many law enforcement officers as possible are able to attend the funeral. Road patrol and security in government buildings are the main obligations they have to continue running.
“This is the last opportunity that many folks will get to say they appreciate what he did. The sacrifices he’s made, the ultimate sacrifice he made and obviously the hard work and the blood, sweat and tears he put in this community,” said Chief Deputy Peebles.
Chief Peebles tells FOX 54 many officers were visibly struck with grief at the visitation while there were others in the courtroom as the accused shooter, Alvin Hester, Jr., made his initial appearance.
“This is what all crime victims family and love ones have to deal with not just the loss itself but the judicial process and what’s going to occur with the accused,” explained Chief Deputy Peebles.
The chief says they are looking for the community’s support tomorrow to line the processional route, after all it’s what gives them the encouragement to serve and protect.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.