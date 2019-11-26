Pleasant with Sun and Clouds

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Another great day is on tap for the CSRA with comfortable temperatures and sunshine. More clouds will stream into the region later this afternoon and evening. Daytime high temperatures will be near normal in the upper 60s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly, low temperatures settling in the mid 40s. A weak cold front will approach the CSRA tomorrow and will determine much of what we will experience weatherwise. Temperatures will be tricky. If the front is slow to pass, temperatures will warm greatly reaching the mid 70s by the early afternoon. However, if the frontal passage is quick, most will only reach the upper 60s. A few showers are possible midday, but won’t be much of a disruption to travel on the busiest travel day of the year.