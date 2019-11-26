Josey alumni host annual Feed the Community event

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Organizations across the CSRA are doing their part to make sure all have a hot meal to eat this thanksgiving.
T.W. Josey High School’s class of 1994 is hosting their ninth annual Feed the Community event on Tuesday morning. The class started the event as an opportunity to give back to the community that gave them so much. They partner with the current senior graduating class at Josey to show the younger generation the importance of giving back.
Event organizers say the event has grown so much in the past eight years. The first year had a little over one hundred guests and now they serve over a thousand families.
The event starts at ten p.m. and ends at three p.m. at the Josey cafeteria. There’s no charge to attend.
Event organizers say their goal is to show the love of god in everyone at a time where many may not have an opportunity to have thanksgiving meal.
