Homegoing for heroes: Loved ones thank Investigator Cecil Ridley and law enforcement officers for service

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Hundreds of people gathered at Warren Baptist Church to celebrate Inv. Cecil Ridley’s life.
“He was loved and he did his job.” Asia Dukes is among hundreds of people hurt that the county’s lead narcotics investigator was shot and killed last week. She says she met him during a traffic stop when she was 16 years old and his guidance saved her life. Now, she’s a member of law enforcement, too.
“To see someone that risked his life to protect others. I think regular citizens don’t understand the terms and duty that we have as law enforcement to risk our lives every day for them,” said Dukes.
Ridley’s closest loved ones expressed sadness and confusion over his murder during the nearly two-hour long service.
Nearly two dozen members of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit say he was more than a partner, but a mentor, pillar, brother and friend.
“The man had a job to do. You broke the law. He locked you up,” said Vernon Gardenhire.
Officiating Pastor Rev. Jerrod Lowry says Ridley’s death is “another life cut short by senseless gun violence” and told Ridley’s family “there are no words.” He admits that he, like many others, struggle with anger, confusion pain and rage. But, he says although what happened can’t be changed, those left behind can do one thing: continue to live.
One of Inv. Ridley’s friends of over 40 years made an appeal to Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree. He said when the sheriff interviews someone for Ridley’s replacement, ask them if they’re “ready to serve.” He said that’s how his friend lived and died; A servant committed to pursuing justice.
