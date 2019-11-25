Santa Claus coming to Augusta’s holiday market

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - As the holiday season continues, Old Saint Nick will be making appearances across the CSRA. In downtown Augusta, he will be at the 5th Street Marina holiday market on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Community members will be able to see Santa Claus from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., but the holiday market will be in place starting at noon. The marina operator, Beth Christian, said, “We’ve gone every Sunday in November, and we are going to do every Sunday in December leading up to Christmas.” Christian worked to get Santa at the event for the first week of December, but she has different vendors come each week as well.
The market features both local vendors and people coming from out-of-town. Each tent will sell things you might need during the holiday season, from house decorations to stocking-stuffers. On top of the various vendors, community members can enjoy a food trailer and a $12 boat ride that leaves at 2:30 p.m.
