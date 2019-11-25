Procession route announced for Investigator Cecil Ridley’s funeral

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released the official details on the procession route for Investigator Cecil Ridley’s funeral.
Authorities tell us Investigator Ridley’s funeral is open to the public. We’re told it’s set to begin at 11 a.m. tomorrow, Nov. 26, at Warren Baptist Church at 3203 Washington Rd. Augusta, GA 30907.
Following the funeral, deputies said Investigator Ridley will be escorted to Bellevue Memorial Gardens and Chapel in Grovetown, GA with full law enforcement honors.
The Procession Route is as follows according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office:
· Westbound on Washington Road from Warren Baptist.
· Left onto Columbia Road and continue West.
· Left on Belair Road to Wrightsboro Road.
· Right on Wrightsboro Road to Bellevue Memorial.
