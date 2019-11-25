Pleasant Start to a Shortened Week

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - After a frosty morning, temperatures will gradually warm to the mid-60s. Sunshine settles in as high-pressure controls the region. Fair conditions continue into the evening. Low temperatures settle in the low to mid-30s under a clear sky. Patchy fog will develop after midnight and will slow down the morning commute tomorrow. A few more clouds filter through tomorrow, but sunshine prevails. Daytime highs will be a touch warmer in the upper 60s.