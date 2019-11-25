Pleasant Start to a Shortened Week

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - After a frosty morning, temperatures will gradually warm to the mid-60s. Sunshine settles in as high-pressure controls the region. Fair conditions continue into the evening. Low temperatures settle in the low to mid-30s under a clear sky. Patchy fog will develop after midnight and will slow down the morning commute tomorrow. A few more clouds filter through tomorrow, but sunshine prevails. Daytime highs will be a touch warmer in the upper 60s.
A weak cold front will approach and slide through the region Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year. Road conditions may be wet with scattered showers around, but most will be dry in the CSRA. Seasonably cool temperatures and sunshine returns for a terrific Thanksgiving Day.
TODAY: Lots of sunshine. HIGH: 65
TONIGHT: Clear and calm. Patchy fog after midnight. LOW: 34
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds. HIGH: 68
