Murder suspect in Richmond County officer-involved shooting appears in court

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The man accused of shooting and killing Richmond County Narcotics Investigator Cecil Ridley made his initial appearance in court Monday.
Alvin Hester Jr., was not granted bond during his initial court appearance in front of Judge Ashley Wright.
He appeared in front of Judge Ashley Wright briefly before asking for water and telling the court that he had to relieve himself. Judge Wright gave the courtroom an hour recess while medical staff responded to address the issue.
Hester appeared back in court and refused to speak before stating, “I don’t remember nothing. I have no memory.” Hester said as Judge Wright read his charges. Judge Wright then instructed Hester to not speak while she is speaking.
Hester will appear again in front of a judge at a later time for an official bond hearing.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.