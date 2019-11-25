James Brown Family Foundation gives away over 300 turkeys

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The James Brown Family Foundation hosted their annual turkey giveaway Monday morning. Dozens of people lined up outside of May Park gymnasium waiting for a turkey. Inside the gym, they paid tribute to the Godfather of Soul. People danced and sang as they waited to pick up their turkey.
James Brown started the tradition many as ago. Elif Crawford, the charity coordinator, says it was important to Brown to have this giveaway because he knew what it was like to go without. That’s why Crawford says it was important to continue having the annual giveaway.
Only one turkey will be given per household and you have to be registered to receive a turkey.
Now that this year’s turkey giveaway is in the books, the foundation is preparing for their annual holiday toy giveaway. The registration dates for that are Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. Registration will be at May Park. You’ll need to bring a valid state ID, social security card and your child’s birth certificate and their social security card.
