Help out an animal in need this holiday season through the Fill a Box Drive

GROVETOWN, GA. (WFXG) - Our local animal shelters always need necessities like food and litter but during the colder months, Petsense in Grovetown is working with local animal shelters to make sure animals get the warmth they need too.
The store’s first-ever Fill the Box Drive is going on now. You can help by donating new or used blankets, beds, and towels to keep shelter pets off the ground, and insulated from drafty, cold floors. This cushions their joints and gives each animal its own space. More than that, blankets provide a sense of security for shelter animals, so they can relax.
The manager of Petsense in Grovetown, Nathan Jones says adopting a pet can be relaxing for the people as well. “I have three dogs and three cats and if I’m feeling down or whatever else, go out, play with the dogs, pet the cats or something like that and I think that helps and I think that helps overall,” he says.
On Saturday during the Third Annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza and Craft Fair, shelter animals had their photos taken with Santa Claus and some of those pets even found a new home.
Petsense and local shelters are working to find forever homes for animals in the area, but in the meantime, you can help fill the box and keep pets warm this winter by dropping off donations at Petsense in Grovetown.
