Local woman celebrates 100th birthday.

Lincolnton, GA (WFXG) - Willie Mae Elam celebrated her 100th birthday around tons of friends and family. Her party was in Lincolnton where it all began. Elam says,“I was born and raised in Lincoln County, ain’t never lived nowhere else but Lincoln county.”
The mother of twelve says there’s no secret to long life, she says,“I couldn’t tell you to save my life. I ain’t got no reason to tell you because i don’t know what it was.” But her family believes it’s her big heart that’s blessed her with 100 years of life. Ginger Elam Peters says,"the secret to my mom’s life, I believe, has been love and family and friends”
Peters, describes the way her mother has led her life,“she’s been a friend to the neighborhood, when people are ill, she’s the one that they call, when people pass away she was the one that they called cause she had that strength that was just amazing.”
Peters says her mother’s long life is a blessing and she hopes for many more years with her,“If I could just be half the woman in my life at 68 as she is at 100 it would just be amazing.”
As for Willie Mae, there’s only one thing that comes to mind when she reflects over her life, “God has blessed me, still blessing me every day and I was blessed to live with my husband for 67 years, I believe it was but I’m still here.”
