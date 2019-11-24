Lights of the South Opens for Christmas season

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - Lights of the South in Grovetown opened their doors this weekend for the Christmas season. Lights of the South manager, Mark Jackson says the park takes you into the wonderful world of Christmas.
For about fifteen years, the park has featured tons of different light scenes from the nativity scene to an exhibit of Cinderella. Jackson also says it takes over a million lights to put it all together. Outside of lights they also have an area to get pictures with Santa and a holiday playground.
Jackson says Lights of the South truly shows it’s the most wonderful time of the year, “you know it just makes me very excited, it’s very family-oriented place. You know when you see folks out here you see them having a great time, smiling, enjoying their time with their family.”
They open at six p.m. until ten p.m. and tickets are twelve dollars.
