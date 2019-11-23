Person hit and killed by train in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Corner’s Office is investigating an incident were a person was hit and killed by a train earlier Saturday afternoon.
According to the Corner, the incident happened at around 3:15 p.m. off Walden Dr. in Augusta. The pedestrian was said to be lying on the tracks and sat up just prior to being struck by the train. Officials say that the train was unable to stop.
According to the Corner, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:45 p.m.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released. FOX 54 will keep you updated on the latest as soon as more information is provided.
