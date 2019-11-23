Nonprofit donates CuddleCot to Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A local nonprofit is hoping to help parents cope with the unexpected loss of a new child by donating a device that preserves a stillborn baby’s body for a little while. This is a way to give grieving families their first and last moments with their baby.
The device is called a CuddleCot and the nonprofit’s name is WLJ Angel Gowns. It’s co-founder, Bella Bruce, started designing outfits for deceased children to wear after her grandson passed away in 2016. She donated the CuddleCot to the Children’s Hospital to give back to the place where he was born.
“Infant loss is a subject that no one wants to talk about and a lot of families tend to think they’re the only ones, like we did. And we just want people to know that they’re not alone. We are here for them,” said Bruce.
Hospital staff said this donation will be a blessing to families admitted here. “We average probably two infant losses a month here just on the mother, baby, labor and delivery side, and of course you know we have a level four neonatal intensive care unit here at our hospital,” said Augusta University Labor and Delivery Nurse Manager Carla Allen.
The organization tells us they’re able to make their “angel gowns” for these children out of material from donated formal dresses.
