Children’s Hospital of Georgia collects more than 10,000 food for Golden Harvest Food Bank

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Children’s Hospital staff donated more than 10,000 pounds of food to the Golden Harvest Pantry and raised $2,500 for the pantry.
It’s a tradition at the hospital that’s spanned over a decade. It helps people in the CSRA from going hungry during the holidays.
“So it was hospital wide...but we really want to bring out our environmental service department. They rocked it this year with over 1,000 pounds of food that they donated,” said Children’s Hospital of Georgia Assistant Nurse Manager Debra Marranci.
You can donate to the food pantry, too. Just click here.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.