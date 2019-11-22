Suspect in Richmond County officer-involved shooting in custody

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing Richmond County Narcotics Investigator Cecil Ridley is now in custody at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
Alvin Hester Jr., 24-years-old is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Hester’s family members tell FOX 54 that due to his injures, Hester is paralyzed from the waist down.
