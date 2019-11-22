Save on Thanksgiving Dinner

AUGUSTA, GA, (WFXG) - Thanksgiving is less than a week away and if you’re hosting the holiday, it can be a pain on your pockets. The turkey, the ham and desserts start to add up. The American Farm Bureau estimates the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner for ten people is $48.91. The bureau includes items like a 16 pound turkey, fresh cranberries, easy pumpkin pie mix and more. In total, they included 14 items on their list for the estimate.