Save on Thanksgiving Dinner

AUGUSTA, GA, (WFXG) - Thanksgiving is less than a week away and if you’re hosting the holiday, it can be a pain on your pockets. The turkey, the ham and desserts start to add up. The American Farm Bureau estimates the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner for ten people is $48.91. The bureau includes items like a 16 pound turkey, fresh cranberries, easy pumpkin pie mix and more. In total, they included 14 items on their list for the estimate.
But to save some of that money, the key is extra research. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) suggests, before you head to the store, create a menu and make a list.
They also recommend comparing supplies across stores and across brands. You can do that by looking at different stores’ circulars. That’s where you’ll find all the deals and store coupons.
Hunter Jones with BBB says,"It’s important to monitor spending, especially around the holidays because you have a lot more people coming over and you’re feeding more than 3 or 4 people. You’re probably feeding 20 to 50 people especially if you may be turning around in a few weeks and buying for Christmas so it’s really important to save that money when you’re buying a large quantity of food."
Another tip for saving money – just choose one protein. The american farm bureau says many people have both turkey and ham. And by adding ham to your menu that increases the average spending by about ten dollars.
