Richmond County student now faces multiple charges after bringing gun to school, authorities say

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A T.W. Josey High School student now faces multiple charges after authorities say the student brought a gun to school and posted a picture of the gun inside the school on social media.
According to the Richmond County School System, the RCBOE police were contacted and immediately started an investigation. The gun was located in a restroom and as a result the student has been charged with possession of a handgun by person under the age of 18 years, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and disruption.
The student will also face discipline from the Richmond County School System.
The school system says, “The safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. We are asking the community to take this opportunity to speak to children about the importance of school safety and the appropriateness of items they bring to school.”
