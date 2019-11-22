Presidential hopeful Joe Biden visits South Carolina campus for campaign event

GREENWOOD, SC (WFXG) - FOX 54 covered Joe Biden’s visit to South Carolina. The former vice president and 2020 presidential hopeful was in Greenwood Thursday, Nov. 21, for a campaign event. He spoke at the town hall about what his top priorities are.
This campaign event comes a day after Biden participated in the democratic debate in Atlanta, a performance that many are not pleased with. But, the hundreds who brought questions to the presidential hopeful met him with applause and cheers for his answers. It was a strong showing for Biden at Lander University Thursday night.
“I’m here to earn your support. I’m here to earn your support. Where I’m from, my dad used to say, half of winning is showing up,” said Biden.
The former vice president answered questions from the crowd on topics like the future of rural America, race relations in the country and climate change.
An attendee asked Biden, “When you become president of the United States, you know it’s not going to take a band-aid to fix race relations. You know we will have to heal this country, and I want to know how you’re going to do it." Biden responded, “First of all, my administration is going to look like the country, look at the people who run my campaign now.”
But when illegal immigration and deportation came up, the cheering came to a hault. The crowd chanted “not one more deportation.”
Biden responded, “I will not stop all deportations. I’ll prioritize deportations for only people who have committed a felony or serious crime.”
The high tensions were met by Biden supporters with words of love for the candidate. “Mr. Vice President, I just want to say how much respect I have for you, and your record of service,” said one supporter.
With 100 days until the South Carolina primary election, the Biden campaign hopes events like this will get democratic voters to the polls for Biden.
“We can’t be the world’s policeman, but guess what, we have to be the world’s leader,” Biden said.
Biden is continuing his campaign trail in Iowa where he is launching his “no malarkey” bus tour this weekend.
