Operation Homefront provides holiday meals to military families

FORT GORDON, GA. (WFXG) - Operation Homefront, a non-profit organization that strives to provide the needs to military families, distributed free holiday meal kits Thursday, Nov.20.
The holiday meals were made for 200 pre-registered military families including dressing, corn, green beans and were also provided a gift card.
This was Operation Homefront’s first holiday meal for the military on Fort Gordon and they tell FOX 54 they look forward to hosting more. "It’s such a great job. I feel like I make a difference every day. I really feel like I am able to give back to a community that’s given me so much,” Elizabeth Scott, area manager of Operation Homefront said.
Fox 54 spoke with one military family who told us how much they appreciate this act of service. “The fact that they were able to compile all of those components that we need to make that special meal during the holidays for our families, is awesome,” Tonie Pritchett, a military spouse said.
If you would like to know more information about Operation Homefront, you can visit their website.
