New arrest made in officer-involved shooting at Augusta Mart

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - GBI has released a press release regarding the officer-involved shooting at the Augusta Mart on Tuesday, Nov. 19, that killed Inv. Cecil Ridley.
GBI says 18-year-old Deonquez Reid has been arrested for tampering with evidence and is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail. Reid was arrested around 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22.
GBI tells FOX 54 that Reid is suspected of tampering with evidence the night of the shooting. He is currently being booked and there is no mugshot available at this time.
A previous suspect, 24-year-old Alvin Hester Jr., was taken into custody Friday at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. Hester was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
