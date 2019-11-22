Mild with More PM Clouds

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Isolated showers in the northern portions of the CSRA will continue to move out of the area. Most will stay dry today with sun and clouds through the first half of the day. More clouds will fill into the region late this afternoon and evening. Daytime temperatures will be above normal in the low 70s. Cloud cover increases overnight with low temperatures settling in the mid 50s. A cold front will slide through the CSRA Saturday afternoon. Showers arrive by lunchtime and pick up in coverage late afternoon and evening. Sunshine settles back in to end the weekend and start next week.