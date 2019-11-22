The Junior League of Augusta is getting ready for its 9th Annual Holiday Market

GROVETOWN, GA. (WFXG) - The 9th Annual Holiday Market will be held November 22-24, 2019 at the Columbia County Exhibition Center.
You can feel good about the gifts you share this holiday season because a portion of each gift purchased at this year’s market makes a difference in the life of someone in the Augusta community.
Every ticket purchased promotes the Junior League of Augusta, Georgia’s Mission to support the community by improving the lives of women and children. A portion of the proceeds raised at the 2018 Holiday Market was donated to Columbia County Community Connections, a local nonprofit that works to make children safe, healthy, educated and part of a stable, self-sufficient family in a thriving community.
Holiday Market Co-Chair Rebekah Latham says, “I think my favorite part is feeling good about my shopping. getting a jump start on my Christmas shopping and knowing that it’s going back to not only the junior league which I of course love but also to the greater community.”
Event Details:
- Photos with Santa: This is a wonderful tradition you and your family will treasure for years to come! Bring your little ones for photos with Santa in his workshop! Your ticket includes a visit with Santa, photo session, link to your photos via email, activities, a special treat and a day of shopping at Holiday Market. When you arrive, simply check in and you will be given your ticket to shop the market after your photos with Santa!
- Community Stage: Enjoy entertainment while you shop from diverse talent with a variety of performances from local organizations.
Event times:
- Friday 11/22/19 – Hours: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday 11/23/19 – Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday 11/24/19 – Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Admission is $10 and the event is located at 212 Partnership Drive Grovetown, Georgia 30813. To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.